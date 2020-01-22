Doris Olesky

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Olesky.
Obituary
Send Flowers

OLESKY, Doris The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Doris Olesky, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Olesky was a member of The Founders, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Olesky's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.