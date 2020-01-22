OLESKY, Doris The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Doris Olesky, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Olesky was a member of The Founders, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Olesky's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 22, 2020