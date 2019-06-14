Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Albin) Pardo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARDO, DORIS (Albin), 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Doris was born in New York City on May 15, 1926, the youngest daughter of Wolf and Minnie Albin. She grew up on the lower east side of New York with her sisters, Norma and Edith. She moved with her parents to Miami Beach and graduated Miami Beach Senior High School in 1943 and attended the University of Miami. Doris married Joseph Pardo in 1947 and together they raised four children. She was the loving wife of Joe Pardo until he passed in 2005. Doris was devoted to the local Jewish Community; she was president of the Young Zionist Leadership Group. Doris and Joe held leadership roles at Temple Beth Sholom where she taught Sunday school for many years. Doris was an avid reader, an excellent cook and enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. Doris and Joe loved to travel the world taking their children and grandchildren with them to Israel, Europe, Greece, Turkey, and Alaska. Doris is survived by two daughters and two sons, twelve grand-children, and five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Michele Katz (Jeffrey), and Alissa Stein (Barry), and sons, Jeffrey Pardo (Judith), and Stevan Pardo (Adrienne), grandchildren Andy Katz, Joanna Katz Cheng, (Clyde), Lara Kirby Pardo (Vonda), Jared Stein (Becky), Daryl Stein, Seth Pardo (Akhila), Michael Pardo (Caryn), Matt Pardo (Dat), Joseph Pardo (Michelle), Daniel Pardo, Carly Pardo, Josh Pardo, great grandchildren Bradley, Emma and Will Stein, Jordan Pardo and Evan Cheng. Her kindness and love will be remembered fondly by the many people who knew her and whose lives she touched. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 2:30 PM Lakeside Memorial 10301 NW 25th Street, Miami FL 33172 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Temple Beth Sholom Music Fund, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140, The University of Miami Holocaust Institute P.O. Box 248073, Coral Gables, FL 33124 or a charity of your choosing.

PARDO, DORIS (Albin), 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Doris was born in New York City on May 15, 1926, the youngest daughter of Wolf and Minnie Albin. She grew up on the lower east side of New York with her sisters, Norma and Edith. She moved with her parents to Miami Beach and graduated Miami Beach Senior High School in 1943 and attended the University of Miami. Doris married Joseph Pardo in 1947 and together they raised four children. She was the loving wife of Joe Pardo until he passed in 2005. Doris was devoted to the local Jewish Community; she was president of the Young Zionist Leadership Group. Doris and Joe held leadership roles at Temple Beth Sholom where she taught Sunday school for many years. Doris was an avid reader, an excellent cook and enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. Doris and Joe loved to travel the world taking their children and grandchildren with them to Israel, Europe, Greece, Turkey, and Alaska. Doris is survived by two daughters and two sons, twelve grand-children, and five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Michele Katz (Jeffrey), and Alissa Stein (Barry), and sons, Jeffrey Pardo (Judith), and Stevan Pardo (Adrienne), grandchildren Andy Katz, Joanna Katz Cheng, (Clyde), Lara Kirby Pardo (Vonda), Jared Stein (Becky), Daryl Stein, Seth Pardo (Akhila), Michael Pardo (Caryn), Matt Pardo (Dat), Joseph Pardo (Michelle), Daniel Pardo, Carly Pardo, Josh Pardo, great grandchildren Bradley, Emma and Will Stein, Jordan Pardo and Evan Cheng. Her kindness and love will be remembered fondly by the many people who knew her and whose lives she touched. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 2:30 PM Lakeside Memorial 10301 NW 25th Street, Miami FL 33172 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Temple Beth Sholom Music Fund, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140, The University of Miami Holocaust Institute P.O. Box 248073, Coral Gables, FL 33124 or a charity of your choosing. Published in the Miami Herald on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close