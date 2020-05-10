Dorothy A. "Dottie" Corbett
1923 - 2020
Corbett, Dorothy "Dottie" A. , age 96, passed away in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born in Ocilla, GA on July 3, 1923. She was the first female President of the Coral Gables Country Club and hosted Dottie's Derby Day. She and her husband, A.W. Corbett, were very involved in the Coral Gables C.C., Coral Reef Yacht Club, and Franklin Bush Chapt. of the American Cancer Society. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia L. Lapicola, 3 granddaughters, 7 great-grandchildren, and 5 great- great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Larry Roberts. Please visit her memorial page at williamsthomasfuneralhome.com

Published in the Miami Herald on May 10, 2020.
