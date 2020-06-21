Dorothy Anne Still, 78, of Miami, passed away May 18, 2020, after an 11 year battle with Melanoma. She was born in Miami in 1941 to William and Aliene. Dorothy is survived by her brothers Bob, Rich, Art and Jim; sisters-in-law Millie and Sharon; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Majorie and Muriel; brothers Thomas and John; sister-in-law June, nephews David and James Jr.; and niece Carolyn. Dorothy worked for Delta Airlines, enjoyed traveling and was a generous supporter of many charities.



