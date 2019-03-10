Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Collins Weaver. View Sign

WEAVER, DOROTHY COLLINS Born in Dallas, Texas, Dorothy Collins Weaver graduated from the Hockaday School in Dallas and Wellesley College in Boston. At Wellesley she earned high honors and was named to Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduation from Wellesley, in June of 1968, Dorothy married David Weaver, a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School. After a brief stint in Montreal, the couple moved to Medellin, Colombia to manage a large textile and apparel firm owned by Dorothy's father, U.S. Congressman, Jim Collins. Dorothy's natural and lifelong aptitude for leadership and public service became apparent as she learned Spanish and became involved in the Medellin community, serving on the board of Granjas Infantiles, a local orphanage for girls. At Granjas, she founded a school to prepare girls for careers in endeavors that had previously been beyond their reach and she successfully developed creative funding sources for both the orphanage and the school. Both of the Weavers' children, Christina and Andres, were born in Colombia. In 1977, the family moved to Miami and Dorothy and David together formed Intercap Investments, Inc. During her early years in Miami, Dorothy was named President of the Junior League of Miami and was elected Chairman of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in writing and passing the Edge Act banking legislation and chaired the Beacon Council, the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Governor's Workforce Education Committee. As the Federal Liaison for We Will Rebuild, she was instrumental in securing and administering over $8 billion of Federal Relief Funds after Hurricane Andrew. She also co-chaired The Miami Coalition for a Drug Free Community. Among many other significant leadership roles, Dorothy chaired the Federal Reserve Bank of Miami, chaired the Governor's Council of Economic Advisors for the State of Florida, served on the national board of the Red Cross and was a Trustee of Wellesley College for 18 years. In the early 90's, Dorothy and her brother Michael formed Collins Capital Investments, a Miami-based hedge fund. As an early leader in hedge fund management, she received the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Industry Leadership award. She also served as a director of Coldwell Banker and was a long time board member of both Austin Industries and Texas Industries in Dallas. Dorothy's intense focus on her business and community service activities was nothing compared to her dedication to her family. Family was the most important thing in her life and it always came first on her list of priorities. Dorothy is "Mom" to her children, Dorothy Christina Weaver Vest and David Andres Weaver; is "Grand mommy" to five adoring grandchildren: Henley, Elsa and Colton Weaver and Ameri and Charles Vest; is the hub of the Collins and Weaver clans that gather each summer in Dark Harbor, Maine to celebrate close and loving relationships that now span four generations; and is her 97 year old mother, Dee Collins Torbert's closest friend and confidant. Surrounded by her family, Dorothy died peacefully Friday at daughter Christina's home in Wellesley, MA. Dorothy always exemplified incredible strength and courage. As a gifted teacher, she was deeply committed to helping medical researchers understand the causes and possible cures for Ideopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She also wanted to do everything she could to share more time loving and mentoring her young grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Dorothy C. Weaver Fund to Cure Ideopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Contributions may be made directly at give.miamifoundation.org/dorothycweaverfund . Checks to the fund may be sent care of the Miami Foundation, 40 NW 3rd St. Suite 305, Miami, Fl. 33128 Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 10, 2019

