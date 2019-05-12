Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Hamilton Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, DOROTHY HAMILTON September 2, 1921-May 9, 2019 Passed away surrounded by her immediate and loving family. Dorothy was born in Haverford Pennsylvania to John and Mary Hamilton. She met the love of her life Ivan in 1947 married and move to Miami that same year settling in what was to become Schenley Park. Dorothy was an extraordinarily kind and loving person who genuinely cared about others. She was known for her dedication and commitment to her community she was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. She volunteered in a number of organizations including the PTA, Cub Scouts, Silver Club, Music Club, bible school and the National Federation of Retired Federal Employees and the homeowner association. She held various leadership positions in many of those organization including president for several terms. Dorothy was married to Ivan for 40 years until his death in 1987, they had two boys Robert and Eric and adopted son Joseph Harzinski, 5 grandchildren (Elizabeth, Robert, Eric, Alexander and Ryan) and two great grandchildren Felipe and Enrique) Dorothy loved her family and her community. She will be remembered for her kindness and sweet nature. A devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother Great Grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the s Project. For service time and information please visit

