HECHTMAN, DOROTHY "Dottie", age 94, of Miami, Fl. lost her battle with cancer on October 8th, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois. Dottie was married to Daniel "Danny" David Hechtman for 67 years. In 1956 they moved to Miami. Together they devoted their lives to raising their four children and left a strong legacy of devotion to family. Dottie was a preschool teacher at Flagler Granada and Beth David for over twenty years. And later she was a driver's license examiner at the Concord Station. Dottie is predeceased by her husband, Danny; son, Marc; sister, Mary; and daughter-in-law, Brenda. Dottie is survived by children, Linda (Danny) Price, Barry, Keith (Ilien); grandchildren, Eric (Alexandra), Jaclyn (Noah), Brandon (Melissa), Blake (Marisabel), Danny Marc; great grandchildren, Noah, Chase, Madison, Solomon, Lincoln, and Ariel; and many adoring nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations in Dottie's honor can made to Baptist Health South Florida, Doctors Hospital for the loving care and kindness-shown to her during her final weeks. The Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mt. Nebo Kendall. Shiva will immediately follow the funeral service at Keith and Ilien Hechtman's residence.

