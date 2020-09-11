On Thursday, August 20th, Douglas Earl Tellam passed away while paddleboarding on his beloved Biscayne Bay. Doug was born at Mercy Hospital in November 1962, the fourth of four boys to Harry and Nancy Tellam. He felt fortunate to grow up on Key Biscayne, enjoying the beauty and bounty of the ocean and surrounded by like-minded friends. He met his wife of 26 years, Leanne Frazee Tellam, while a student at Florida State University in 1987. Together they traveled throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada, before settling in Palmetto Bay. There, they raised their three children, Douglas Jr. (20), Marissa (18) and Harrison (15). Doug was at his best when teaching his kids how to boat, camp, dive, fish, swim and care for others. Throughout those years, Doug spread his joy of boating and life on the water to countless friends and families through both leisure activities and as the Sales Manager at The Boat Center. He won national accolades for his salesmanship for boat lines such as Grady White, Mako, and Contender. He served his community as a leader in Cub Scouts, as a volunteer for countless marine related causes, and most recently facilitated fishing days for local military veterans. He was an amazing father and friend, intent on making those around him smile and enjoy life to the fullest. South Florida’s shores are populated with a huge community of friends he created during his 57 years. In addition to his wife and children, Doug leaves behind his brothers Steve (Nanci), Jeff, John, former sister-in-law Sandy, brother-in-law Brian Frazee (Kristin), nieces Grace Frazee and April Timmerman (William), nephews Austin (Mary), Hank and Dylan Tellam. Doug’s loving parents predeceased him, but his in-laws, George and Carol Frazee, will continue to treasure his memory as they enjoy their grandchildren. He will be missed by all, forgotten by none, and will be fishing for eternity with his family and friends. Those who loved Doug will anchor in the shallows north of the Key Biscayne Yacht Club on Saturday, September 19th at 4:00 to share some memories before heading farther out to return him to the sea. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you share your stories and smiles through letters or posts addressed to Doug’s children. He lives forever in our hearts, and in the love you pass along to those dear to yours. Carpe diem



