, 89, son of Dr. & Mrs. T.D. Sandberg, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his brother James (Charlotte), sister Patricia, his daughter Kathryn (Tom), son Robert (Maggie), daughter Greta (fiancé Richard), daughter Allison (Peter), stepson John, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and loving family dog, Glen. Doug attended local schools in Coral Gables and was a Florida state tennis champion at 18. He graduated from the University of Miami, attended Bowman Gray Medical School and was a Stanford intern at San Francisco Hospital. Doug completed his medical training as a UCLA resident and a Johns Hopkins fellow. After many years as a senior faculty member of the University of Miami School of Medicine, Doug retired in 1997. He served in the United States Army and remained in the Army Reserve, retiring as a colonel and commander of a medical unit. Doug was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling the world. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends scattered across the globe. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Pediatrics Department or Plymouth Congregation Church (Coconut Grove, FL).

