Hassell, Ralph Douglas , 71, of Vero Beach, FL, previously of Miami, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL. Doug was born January 31, 1949 in Sharon, PA and was raised in Warren, OH where he graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. After graduating from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL. Doug went to work for Joe Middleton & Co and later bought into the company that became Middleton & Associates for which he was sole owner when he retired in 2015. He was a past member of the Southwest Miami-Kendall Rotary Club, ASHRAE and Miami Elks Lodge 948. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed tending to his orchids. Doug is survived by his wife Patricia Nerren Hassell of 41 years, his son, Michael Hassell (Jennifer), step-daughter, Dawn Strong (Kenny) and step- son, Shawn Glasgow (Faith), grandchildren, Danielle Mahan (Steven), Katie Hassell, Piper Glasgow and Bradyn Hassell, and sister Gail Cantelmo (Michael) and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Henderson Hassell, his sister Lynn Lockwood and brother Alan Hassell. There will be no service at Doug's request. He was cremated and a family memorial will take place at a later date. A very special thank you to his nurse Robin Rubin at VNA Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 1110 35 th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Online condolences may be shared at www.millenniumcremationservice.com