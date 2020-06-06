Douglas J. Briggs, 77, passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2020 in his home and surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his daughters, Debra Briggs and Amber Butch, his son-in-law, Joseph Butch, his sister, Nancy DeBolt, his grandsons, Anthony Fernandez and Camren Hale, his granddaughters, Charlotte Butch and Amelia Butch, and his life partner, Joanne Briggs. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on May 17, 1942 to Alfred and Teresa Briggs, and was the youngest of five children. In addition to being a franchise owner, his role as a property investor brought him to South Florida, where he lived most of his life. He held a lot of other titles throughout his life, too: Husband, father, brother, son, bestie, stray cat collector, squirrel wrangler, sports fanatic, beach enthusiast, theme park maniac, professional napper, corny joke teller, and overall big-time dork and goofball. To say he will be missed is an understatement. As he would always say: “it’s not goodbye; it’s see you later.” A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



