McFadden, James Douglas, 86, of Coral Gables, Florida, passed away on September 28, 2020, peacefully at his home, due to heart failure. Jim was born in Winchester, Virginia, to Ruth Douglas McFadden and Samuel Donaldson McFadden. He earned a Ph.D. in meteorology at the University of Wisconsin in 1965 and moved to Coral Gables in 1967, where he pursued a career as a scientist at what eventually became the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Kerry McFadden Anderson (Randall), James McFadden Jr. (Elaine), Sheila McFadden Hamblen (Harry), and Brian McFadden; grandchildren Lea, Nicholas, Landis, and Miles; and a large extended family whom he loved and enjoyed tremendously. Jim was a dedicated family man first and loved to travel the world. Known as Jim to his friends and Doc to his co-workers, he was a committed civil servant, world-renowned meteorologist, tropical cyclone scientist, and remarkable mentor and friend to his colleagues. He believed in service before self and was a key player in the nation's hurricane forecast improvement program, one that has matured from little to no warning of an impending storm to precise forecasts with five to seven days' advanced notice. Among his numerous honors and awards, Jim was a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society, received the Neil Frank Award, and at one time a Guinness Book of World Records holder for most hurricane penetrations. He never met a stranger and took much pleasure in getting to know all who crossed his path. He was a great storyteller and loved to share his knowledge and experiences. Jim continued working until the end. His delightful company and his kind humor will be missed by all. A private Mass of the Resurrection will be held in Wisconsin for his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store