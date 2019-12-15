Lakeland, FL.-Douglas R. Clark, age 70, passed away December 7, 2019. He was born in Miami, FL on July 27, 1949. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (Vietnam). He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph W. & Virginia (Boyd) Clark, brothers Richard & David Clark and brother-in-law Onni J. Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Michell Clark, daughter Christal M. Clark, granddaughters Alexis Clark, Destiny Cribbs, grandsons Cameron Clark, Dayton O.J. Michael Cristofaro, brother James Clark and his sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Stan Milam. Condolences may be sent to the [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 15, 2019