Douglas Simpson of Miami Florida passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Homestead Hospital at the age of 68 with his daughter by his side. He lived in South Miami most of his life. He was a graduate of Palmetto Senior High school, class of 1970. Doug loved everything about Miami from our history to cheering on our local sports teams . He was cultural and enjoyed listening to music. Doug was an avid reader, and crossword puzzle aficionado, who enjoyed his newspaper. He was diagnosed with lung cancer four years ago, but lost his battle to COPD. Doug was preceded in death by parents Douglas and Inez Simpson, sister Linda Spencer and his best friend and companion Hopper. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Simpson and granddaughters Gabrielle and Danielle Gonzalez. Cremation society of America



