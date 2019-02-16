Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dropkin Irene Dorfman. View Sign

DORFMAN DROPKIN IRENE, 104 died peacefully at home on February 14, 2019. Irene was born in Scranton, PA on March 21, 1914. She is survived by her daughters, Belle (Arthur) Jurkowitz & Bonnie Albert (the late Dr. Gerald), her sister Noma Schnier, grand-children, Marcy Jurkowitz, Warren Jurkowitz, Mark (Suzanne) Albert, Tracey Albert, Amy (Jonathan) Perlstein, great-grandchildren, Geoffrey & Daniel Albert, Gabrielle & Hailey Perlstein. Irene began to play the piano at age 4, she became an accomplished classical pianist who also played "by ear". She was a "Depression Child" who believed in being cautiously prudent & a penchant for sharing with those more needy. She was a community activist, in Scranton & Miami Beach, volunteering for the Brandeis University National Committee, Hadassah, The Blind Association, March of Dimes, Jewish Federation & Mount Sinai Hospital. She & her late husband, Harold Dorfman, were the proprietors of Bonnie Belle Swimwear in Miami Beach. Our heartfelt gratitude to her special caregivers (who became loving members of our extended family) Denver Letts & Madge McKnight. Our mom's legacy was a tome of remarkable memories & "Quotable Quotes" from the spirited challenges of more than a century! She had a zest for life, a contagious spirit, a loving & generous heart & a determination that we envied. She will remain in our thoughts & our hearts forever. Service is Private. Shiva will be observed at 2800 Island Blvd, Williams Island, Sunday 3-8 pm & Monday 2-5pm. Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

18840 W. Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beach , FL 33180

