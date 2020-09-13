Dudley Robert Wells, Sr. It is with profound sadness that the family of Dudley Robert Wells, Sr. announces his passing on August 23, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Dudley was born on January 7, 1937 in Erie, Pennsylvania, and moved to Coral Gables at the age of 15. He, along with his three older brothers, graduated from his beloved University of Miami (Go Canes!). He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; after starting his career managing Northside Shopping Center, he moved to property acquisitions with the original Burger King Corporation. Thereafter, he worked as a Commercial Real Estate broker for decades throughout South Florida. Dudley, along with his family, was very proud of his 35 years of sobriety, extensive volunteer work building toys for children with Hard Toys Ministry at Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, and his annual holidays displays for every occasion. Dudley is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife of 20 years, Lois (née Hopkins), of Miami Shores, as well as, his step-daughter Jennifer (Thom); his ex-wife Barbara and their six children: Ann (Arthur), Peggy (John), Lisa, Cathy (Tim), Bobby Jr. (Rebecca) and Billy (Beth). "Pop-Pop" will also be forever remembered by his fifteen grandchildren: Paul, Tyler, Nick, Sarah, Luis, David, Jane, Shannon, Zoe, Aiden, Jacqueline, Peter, Gavin, Bella and Honor, and his three great-grandchildren: Nicole, Natalie, and Ashton. He was loved and will also be missed by his many extended family members, friends, and neighbors. Dudley was predeceased by his parents Charles and Nelda Wells, his brothers Chick, Jack, and Jim, and sister Judy. A Celebration of Dudley's life will be held when circumstances allow. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to: March of Dimes (www.marchofdimes.org
)