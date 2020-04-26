Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Barket. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barket, George E. was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1925. He was the youngest of Issa and Fozi's four children. During the Great Depression, the family moved to Miami. His father opened a small grocery store in the Overtown section of Miami, where he and his family worked 7 days a week. He attended Ada Merritt and graduated from Miami Senior High School. He was a proud Stingaree. Upon graduation, he was drafted into WWII and served 33 months in the United States Navy. At 19 years old, he was the youngest sailor on the U.S.S. Hazelwood in the Pacific. The ship was a Fletcher Class Destroyer, DD531 and he was nicknamed the "Hazelwood Kid." During his service in WWII, he was involved in seven major battles in the Pacific including the Bombing of Okinawa, the liberation of the Philippine Islands, and the Battle of Leyte Gulf (the largest Naval battle of WWII). His ship was credited for depth charging a Japanese submarine, shooting down several Zero's and sinking a ship transporting arms to the Japanese. After WWII, he returned to Miami and owned a grocery store on 1st Avenue and 14th Street, working 15-hour days, 7 days a week when he was told about a program at the University of Miami for veterans who did not have a chance to go to college. On his own initiative, he drove to UM to inquire about the program when he coincidentally met the Dean of the Law School. The Dean of the Law School heard his story and admitted him to the School of Law without an undergraduate degree. Upon completion of Law School and passing the Bar Exam, he led the charge and sued the Florida Bar for admission with other similarly situated students that did not have undergraduate degrees and were denied admission. Eventually, the Florida Bar conceded, and he gained admission. He often joked about being a "one horse country lawyer" but in fact was a well-respected probate lawyer who was appointed by judges on over 1,200 probate cases. Being raised poor and going through the Great Depression, he never turned away a client. He always said he became an attorney to help the poor and represent the indigent. He learned early on that hard work paid off. His work ethic was unparalleled. When not practicing law, he would buy and manage real estate with his brother, Kelly. The one thing that took precedent over his work was his family and his faith. He was an active member of St. Kieran Catholic Church in Coconut Grove. For George, his "immediate family" included his wife, children, parents, brother and sisters, his uncles and aunt and many cousins. Family always came first. He loved each and every one of them. He was never afraid to get his hands dirty responding to the family's needs. He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Idalia Lastra Barket, his four children, Charles (Patricia), Jill Tombley (John), Timothy (Vivien) and Michael, and nine beautiful grandchildren. George is gone but will never be forgotten. His amazing work and legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the Barket family kindly request donations be made to the St. Kiernan Church Building Fund. St. Kieran's Donation page:

Barket, George E. was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1925. He was the youngest of Issa and Fozi's four children. During the Great Depression, the family moved to Miami. His father opened a small grocery store in the Overtown section of Miami, where he and his family worked 7 days a week. He attended Ada Merritt and graduated from Miami Senior High School. He was a proud Stingaree. Upon graduation, he was drafted into WWII and served 33 months in the United States Navy. At 19 years old, he was the youngest sailor on the U.S.S. Hazelwood in the Pacific. The ship was a Fletcher Class Destroyer, DD531 and he was nicknamed the "Hazelwood Kid." During his service in WWII, he was involved in seven major battles in the Pacific including the Bombing of Okinawa, the liberation of the Philippine Islands, and the Battle of Leyte Gulf (the largest Naval battle of WWII). His ship was credited for depth charging a Japanese submarine, shooting down several Zero's and sinking a ship transporting arms to the Japanese. After WWII, he returned to Miami and owned a grocery store on 1st Avenue and 14th Street, working 15-hour days, 7 days a week when he was told about a program at the University of Miami for veterans who did not have a chance to go to college. On his own initiative, he drove to UM to inquire about the program when he coincidentally met the Dean of the Law School. The Dean of the Law School heard his story and admitted him to the School of Law without an undergraduate degree. Upon completion of Law School and passing the Bar Exam, he led the charge and sued the Florida Bar for admission with other similarly situated students that did not have undergraduate degrees and were denied admission. Eventually, the Florida Bar conceded, and he gained admission. He often joked about being a "one horse country lawyer" but in fact was a well-respected probate lawyer who was appointed by judges on over 1,200 probate cases. Being raised poor and going through the Great Depression, he never turned away a client. He always said he became an attorney to help the poor and represent the indigent. He learned early on that hard work paid off. His work ethic was unparalleled. When not practicing law, he would buy and manage real estate with his brother, Kelly. The one thing that took precedent over his work was his family and his faith. He was an active member of St. Kieran Catholic Church in Coconut Grove. For George, his "immediate family" included his wife, children, parents, brother and sisters, his uncles and aunt and many cousins. Family always came first. He loved each and every one of them. He was never afraid to get his hands dirty responding to the family's needs. He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Idalia Lastra Barket, his four children, Charles (Patricia), Jill Tombley (John), Timothy (Vivien) and Michael, and nine beautiful grandchildren. George is gone but will never be forgotten. His amazing work and legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the Barket family kindly request donations be made to the St. Kiernan Church Building Fund. St. Kieran's Donation page: https://www.stkierancatholicchurch.org/donation/ Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close