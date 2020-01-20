SENFT, E. EILEEN Of Aventura, Florida passed away on January 17, 2020. E. Eileen was the loving mother of Gary Senft of New York, NY, Mitchel (Karen) Senft of Lake Worth, FL, and Laura Gershater of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and the cherished grandmother of, Samantha, Harrison, Teddy, Johnathon, Jessie, and Jaci. E. Eileen was an adored member of the Fort Lauderdale Water-color Society and the Pen Ladies. A chapel service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 2:00 pm at Beth David Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel located at 3201 N 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 963-2400.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 20, 2020