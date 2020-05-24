E. Medina-Capote Maria
Capote, Maria E. Medina MD passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 56. A native New Yorker, she died peacefully in Miami, Florida with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband Dr. Gerardo Capote, her four children, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and two grandchildren. Maria was a beloved Pediatric Physician who dedicated her life to changing the lives of children for over 25 years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. There will be mass to celebrate her life at a later date.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 24, 2020.
