Earl A. Lee

November 9, 2020

Miami, Florida - Earl A. Lee passed away on Nov. 9th, 2020. Born in Kingston, JA, on Feb. 7th, 1941, he is survived by his loving wife Pamellia, daughter Maria Lee-Forbes (Mark), sons Duane Lee (Susan) and Sean Lee (Isa), grandchildren Zachary, Hannah, Ryder, Lexi, and Baden, brother Wayne Lee (Karen), sister Cynthia Takahashi, niece Julie Takahashi, and nephews Stuart Takahashi (Yuka) and Kevin Lee (Frances). Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 16th, from 6-9 pm at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South - Room A 11655 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL, 33186.





