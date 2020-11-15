1/1
Earl A. Lee
1941 - 2020
Earl A. Lee
November 9, 2020
Miami, Florida - Earl A. Lee passed away on Nov. 9th, 2020. Born in Kingston, JA, on Feb. 7th, 1941, he is survived by his loving wife Pamellia, daughter Maria Lee-Forbes (Mark), sons Duane Lee (Susan) and Sean Lee (Isa), grandchildren Zachary, Hannah, Ryder, Lexi, and Baden, brother Wayne Lee (Karen), sister Cynthia Takahashi, niece Julie Takahashi, and nephews Stuart Takahashi (Yuka) and Kevin Lee (Frances). Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 16th, from 6-9 pm at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South - Room A 11655 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL, 33186.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South
Funeral services provided by
Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South
11655 SW 117TH AVE
Miami, FL 33186
3052383672
