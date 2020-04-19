Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle French Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

French, Thomas Earle, 74, passed away on April 15, 2020 at South Miami Hospital after a long battle with illness. He is survived by his wife Lynn, his oldest son, Thomas Jr. "TEF" and daughter in law, Saskia, his youngest son Brett and daughter in law, Meg, his brother Mark, his two sisters Marilee and Jane and his granddaughters, Ashley, Elizabeth and Doutzen. Tom was born on June 26, 1945 in Coventry Connecticut to Maurice and Mary French. Tom grew up and remained in Connecticut, eventually attending the University of Connecticut in 1963. After attending UConn for two years, he made the decision to move to Boca Raton and attend Florida Atlantic University. It was during this time that he met the eventual "love of his life," Lynn (Walker) French. Lynn and Tom were married on November 30, 1968 and remained married until his passing. They were married for more than 51 years. Tom realized that his life was now in South Florida and graduated FAU in 1968. Tom's occupational dream was being a pilot, Tom earned his private pilot's license and eventually his flight instructor qualification and began his career as a flight instructor. It was this love of aviation that eventually led him to his flight engineer rating and a career as an Air Traffic Controller. Tom's pride and joy were his two sons, TEF and Brett. He was not just their father, but also, a coach, a tutor and mentor in life. From a very young age, his sons were coached and ferried around town, often very early on weekends to attend athletic practices and games. This continued through TEF and Brett's high-school days where Tom was always in attendance for games. Tom was able to see his youngest son, Brett get married and have his first two granddaughters, and was able to see them grow into amazing young ladies. He was also able to see his oldest son, TEF get married and have his third granddaughter last year.

