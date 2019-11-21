Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle Rayton Leahing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leahing, Earle Rayton, 89 passed away peacefully on Nov.12, 2019. Born on September 3, 1930 in Kingston, Jamaica to Violet Euphemia and Charles Leahing. He is the eldest of five children (Lurline Chung, Joy Wong, Carol Chin and Dorothy Chong). Earle grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, and proudly attended Jamaica College which was a very transformative time in his life, and where he formed many dear, lifelong friends. He often said, so many good life lessons for him were borne out of the strong love and foundation that his parents gave him, and also his Jamaica College years. In his early years he enjoyed boxing, running, fishing and cars. In 1953 he married the absolute love of his life, Inez Lee, to whom he was married for the past 66 years. They had three children, Steven Leahing, Scott Leahing and Tracey Umansky. He ran his own business in Jamaica. In 1977 he migrated with his family to Miami. In the USA he joined business partners and ran Diversified Parts and later Femri Intl until 1996 when he retired. He was kind and generous with great integrity. His family was the center of his life, and he proved it everyday as a devoted husband, and wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and people whose lives he touched. Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 th at 11.00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadelupe Church at 11691 NW 25 th Street, Doral, Florida. Luncheon to follow.

