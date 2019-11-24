CAUTHEN, EARNEST LARRY It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Earnest Larry Cauthen on November 21, 2019. He was born in Petrey, Alabama on Dec. 7, 1930 to L.D. and Mary Lou Cauthen. He attended Luverne High School where he was the Class President, and captain of the high school football and basketball teams. He attended Auburn University and The University of Miami, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a medic in the Navy during the Korean War and when he returned home, he married his sweetheart Laurie (Betty) Conger. He worked for over 35 years at Conger Life Insurance Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Mahi Shriners for well over 50 years and served in many capacities. He was very active with volunteering for the Shriners Hospital, he especially enjoyed driving the van to transport the children and families for treatment. He also served as director of Miami Court 88 of the Royal Order of Jesters. Proudly, he was a boy scout leader of troop 461 for several years where he enjoyed adventures with his sons. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his favorite college football teams, the Auburn Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes. He was married to Betty for over 53 wonderful years before her death in 2008. He is survived by his six children, Gregg, Laurie (Scott), Kyle (Benita), Cari (Kevin), Kasey, Kevin (Fidra) along with six loving grandchildren, Tyler, Dana, Chad (Ashley), Amanda, Laila and Lina and his great grandson, Braxton Lee. He is also survived by his brother Ranny (Martha) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Mahi . The viewing and Masonic Funeral Service will be held on November 25, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Vista Funeral Home and the burial and graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2 pm with Honor Guard Service at Vista Funeral Home, 5755 NW 142nd Street, Miami Lakes, Florida 33014.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 24, 2019