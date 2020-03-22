Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Bloch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bloch, Ed , beloved friend, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away March 9, 2020, at age 97. Eddie was in the Army Air Corps stationed at Hickam Field in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 8 days after his 19th birthday. He could see the faces of the Japanese bombers as they flew past him. Eddie kept a diary of the events before, during, and after the Pearl Harbor attack. Eddie worked as a television engineer at stations 6 and 10 in Philadelphia for 40 years and taught at Temple University's Technical School. As a music lover, Eddie was a proficient trumpet and harmonica player. He is survived by his dearest friend Lynne Bloch, 2 loving step-children, and 5 adoring grandchildren. Eddie was always caring, supportive, and ready for fun, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick wit. We will miss him greatly.

Bloch, Ed , beloved friend, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away March 9, 2020, at age 97. Eddie was in the Army Air Corps stationed at Hickam Field in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 8 days after his 19th birthday. He could see the faces of the Japanese bombers as they flew past him. Eddie kept a diary of the events before, during, and after the Pearl Harbor attack. Eddie worked as a television engineer at stations 6 and 10 in Philadelphia for 40 years and taught at Temple University's Technical School. As a music lover, Eddie was a proficient trumpet and harmonica player. He is survived by his dearest friend Lynne Bloch, 2 loving step-children, and 5 adoring grandchildren. Eddie was always caring, supportive, and ready for fun, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick wit. We will miss him greatly. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close