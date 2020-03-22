Bloch, Ed , beloved friend, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away March 9, 2020, at age 97. Eddie was in the Army Air Corps stationed at Hickam Field in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 8 days after his 19th birthday. He could see the faces of the Japanese bombers as they flew past him. Eddie kept a diary of the events before, during, and after the Pearl Harbor attack. Eddie worked as a television engineer at stations 6 and 10 in Philadelphia for 40 years and taught at Temple University's Technical School. As a music lover, Eddie was a proficient trumpet and harmonica player. He is survived by his dearest friend Lynne Bloch, 2 loving step-children, and 5 adoring grandchildren. Eddie was always caring, supportive, and ready for fun, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick wit. We will miss him greatly.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 22, 2020