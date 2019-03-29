Eddie LaPlante, age 87, is survived by his wife, Janet LaPlante; four children; 18 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. Eddie worked at Kennedy Space Center for 28 years and was a member of the Stanton Memorial Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest with his father John LaPlante at 11am on Saturday, March 30 at Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial Cemetery, 15000 West Dixie Highway in North Miami. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2019