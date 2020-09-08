1/1
Edgar Bradbury "Brad" Edwards
Brad passed away while playing Bocce Ball with his friends at Eastridge Retirement Village. He retired from Western Electric/Southern Bell/AT&T more than 20 years ago. His friends and family will always remember him on a sailboat in Biscayne Bay or the Bahamas enjoying a good beer and good music. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Summer Dawn McCombs and his grandchildren Caleb, Cassandra, Corbin & Caden. At his request, a cremation and scattering of ashes will soon follow.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
