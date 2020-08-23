Rudy, Edith Brukenfeld passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in her home. Edie was born on March 15,1932, to Edward Brukenfeld and Anna Biderman Brukenfeld. She was educated in New York at PS 99, Midwood High School, and Manhattan College. Edie grew up with her cousin Addy Pechter Adler, and they remained best friends for life. Edie met Ed Rudy, as teenagers, riding their bikes in Brooklyn, and he was immediately hypnotized by her beauty. They were married for 72 beautiful years and had two children, Anita and Lloyd. Edie was the owner of the famed, upscale Upper East Side boutique "Pour Moi," which was featured in the academy award-winning movie "Tootsie" starring Dustin Hoffman. Edie's husband, Ed Rudy, dubbed "The Fifth Beatle" by John Lennon, famously interviewed and traveled with The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and other rock icons. Ed's world famous recordings of these interviews are part of the digital DNA of rock history. Edie was beautiful inside and out and had many friends. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a gift of making everyone who met her feel uniquely important and special. Edie was predeceased by her son Lloyd Rudy and son in law, Richard Storr. Edie is survived by her daughter, actress Anita Storr, grandchildren, tech executive Samantha Storr and registered nurse Jacqueline Storr, and their spouses, actor Bradley O'Connor, and fitness and wellness entrepreneur Reco Pontes, and great-grandchildren, Jack Richard O'Connor, and Kaleo Rudy Pontes.



