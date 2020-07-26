1/1
Edith Franke McCarthy
87, passed away on peacefully on July 12, 2020 after a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease. She was proceeded in death by husband of 40 years, Eugene P. McCarthy. She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Strickland (Dee), and son Timothy M. McCarthy (Yendy), her beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Annie Mac Strickland, and loving twin sister, Vera F. Craddock. Help us find a cure. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in memorial to Edith. http://act.alz.org/goto/EdithF_McCarthy

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
