Edith Ibarra
Edith Ibarra Mother of Bobbie Ibarra Edith Ibarra, known as Edyie to friends and as Fudgie and Buta to family, left earth for heaven on August 2, 2020 at the age of 93. She passed peacefully of natural causes with her daughter, Bobbie, at her bedside. She was married for 55 years to Joseph Anthony "Bobby" Ibarra and was blessed with two children: William and Barbara (Bobbie). Eydie was an incredible person and proud Puerto-Rican. She was always gracious, considerate, intelligent, caring, and dedicated to her family. In life she was loved dearly and in death she will be loved in our hearts where she will always hold a special place that no one will ever fill. Eydie is survived by her sister Olga Netrosio (Tom), son William Ibarra, daughter Barbara "Bobbie" Ibarra (Charles Scurr), grandson Daniel Ibarra-Scurr (Sarah), great grandsons Charles Gabriel and Luciano Amadeus Ibarra-Scurr, and by the entire Scurr family including Debie, Dixie, Adam, Maria, Brady, Brody, Brian, Lindsay and Jo-Jo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
