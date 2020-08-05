Edmund Ansin

Ansin, Edmund , aged 84 of Miami Beach, passed away July 26, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 9, 1936. He attended Harvard University for two years, going on to graduate in 1957 from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvaniawith a degree in Economics. In 1962, Ansin and his father Sidney formed Sunbeam Television Corporation, purchasing NBC affiliate WCKT, which later became WSVN 7. After switching his affiliation to the Fox Broadcasting Company in 1989, Ansin created a groundbreaking style of news that would be imitated around the country. In 1993, Ansin purchased WHDH Channel 7 (then an NBC Affiliate) in Boston and WLVI, a CW affiliate in 2006. Ansin's interests also included Sunbeam Properties, a subsidiary of Sunbeam Television, developing the 400-acre Miramar Park of Commerce, the largest locally owned business park in South Florida. Ansin was the only person to receive the United Way Alexis de Tocqueville Award for philanthropy in three different cities.He was a generous supporter of organizations in both Boston and South Florida includingEmerson College, Boys & Girls Clubs, United Way, and Habitat for Humanity. Ed is survived by his sons Andy Ansin (wife Tatsiana Ansin), James Ansin and daughter Stephanie Ansin (husband Spencer Stewart), grandchildren, Tatiana, Sophie, Helen Alexandra, and Sidney, brother Ron Ansin (husband Jim Stork), nephew Ken, niece Kim, nephews Barry and Bobby, great nephews/nieces Kris, Ryan, Ben, Libby, Kurt, Nick Scott, Peter, Isabella and Oliver. Ed is also survived by his former wife, Toby Lerner Ansin and his longtime companion Maria Harris.



