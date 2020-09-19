COY, Edna, 1933 - 2020. Edna Coy was born in Queens New York, USA on December 20, 1933. She met and married her beloved husband Dr. Gene Coy and had three sons, Perrin, Loren and Kevin. In 1963, Edna, Gene and the boys relocated to Kingston, Jamaica where Edna dedicated herself to raising her family, becoming a "swimming team mom" while her boys trained and competed with the Jamaica Flying Fish Swimming Club, and enjoying life in beautiful Jamaica. Edna loved to travel. She loved music, Broadway shows, and fine art, but most of all she loved her family and she loved her friends. In 1978 Edna and Gene relocated to Orlando, Florida. After Gene passed away in January 1990, Edna moved to Miami to be closer to her three sons. When her son Kevin commenced his medical practice in Miami, she joined his practice and became office manager playing a key role in expanding the office and hiring and managing the staff as Kevin's practice grew. When the grandchildren came "Grandma Edna" doted on them. When Edna retired, she continued her dedication to family and friends, and her enjoyment of travel and the arts. It is with great sadness that we announce Edna's passing on September 10, 2020. She died peacefully at home in Miami, FL surrounded by her family and caregivers, and has joined her beloved husband Gene in Heaven. Edna is survived by her sons Perrin, Loren and Kevin, their beautiful wives Alejandra, Sandy and Yvonne, and five wonderful grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Kristen, Tyler and Alyssa. To honor and celebrate her life, a viewing and memorial service will take place at Van Orsdel Funeral Home 11220 North Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida on Saturday, September 19th , 2020. The viewing will be held between the hours of 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, and the memorial service will be held promptly at 3:00 pm. Live streaming will be available at www.vanorsdel.com
