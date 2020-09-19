1/1
Edna COY
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COY, Edna, 1933 - 2020. Edna Coy was born in Queens New York, USA on December 20, 1933. She met and married her beloved husband Dr. Gene Coy and had three sons, Perrin, Loren and Kevin. In 1963, Edna, Gene and the boys relocated to Kingston, Jamaica where Edna dedicated herself to raising her family, becoming a "swimming team mom" while her boys trained and competed with the Jamaica Flying Fish Swimming Club, and enjoying life in beautiful Jamaica. Edna loved to travel. She loved music, Broadway shows, and fine art, but most of all she loved her family and she loved her friends. In 1978 Edna and Gene relocated to Orlando, Florida. After Gene passed away in January 1990, Edna moved to Miami to be closer to her three sons. When her son Kevin commenced his medical practice in Miami, she joined his practice and became office manager playing a key role in expanding the office and hiring and managing the staff as Kevin's practice grew. When the grandchildren came "Grandma Edna" doted on them. When Edna retired, she continued her dedication to family and friends, and her enjoyment of travel and the arts. It is with great sadness that we announce Edna's passing on September 10, 2020. She died peacefully at home in Miami, FL surrounded by her family and caregivers, and has joined her beloved husband Gene in Heaven. Edna is survived by her sons Perrin, Loren and Kevin, their beautiful wives Alejandra, Sandy and Yvonne, and five wonderful grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Kristen, Tyler and Alyssa. To honor and celebrate her life, a viewing and memorial service will take place at Van Orsdel Funeral Home 11220 North Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida on Saturday, September 19th , 2020. The viewing will be held between the hours of 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, and the memorial service will be held promptly at 3:00 pm. Live streaming will be available at www.vanorsdel.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
03:00 PM
www.vanorsdel.com
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
11220 No. Kendall Drive
Miami, FL 33176
305-279-6644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved