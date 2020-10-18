1/1
GONZALEZ, Eduardo Jorge (December 29, 1946 October 8, 2020) Eduardo passed away peacefully with his partner and husband of 47 years, Jerry Cody by his side. Eduardo fought a long and valiant battle against cancer. Eduardo Jorge Gonzalez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 29, 1946. He was the only son of loving parents Eduardo V. Gonzalez and Josephina Mazzetelli de Gonzalez. After graduating from the Salvador University in Buenos Aires, Eduardo moved to NYC and enrolled in Design school. He moved to Miami where his initial job in the design world at Parke-Davis Laboratories launched his career. Eduardo met Jerry Cody in 1974 and in 1976 they opened E.G. Cody a premier design showroom in Miami's Design District. Over time E.G. Cody expanded to several locations across the United States. Eduardo was well respected in the design world and active in many design organizations. Jerry and Eduardo enjoyed traveling together across South America, Europe, The Middle East and The Far East. Eduardo spoke many languages including Spanish, French, Italian and English. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his unique ability for entertaining. He was always surrounded by his many friends from around the world. For over 47 years they not only lived together but worked together. Eduardo along with his surviving husband Jerry was a benefactor in various philanthropic entities including the Miami City Ballet, Miami Opera, Mt Sinai Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, INCA Museum, Miami Design Preservation League, American Coalition for Autistic Children and The National Parkinson's Foundation. Eduardo is survived by his mother, Josephina Mazzetelli de Gonzalez and husband, Jerry Cody. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. Due to COVID restrictions there will no public funeral. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation (https://www.msmc.com/donate), or to the Kristen Ann Carr Fund (https://kristenanncarr fund.org/about/) in support of cancer research at Sloane Kettering Memorial.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
