Anglin, Allison Edward on January 19, 2020 departed this earth to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherished his memory his wife Jennifer Marshall Anglin; son Akeem; sisters Beverly and Sharon; brother Wesley; nieces Michell, Shana and Tyler; nephew Eric David; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on February 8, 2020 at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NW 6 th Avenue, Miami, FL 33161 at 10:00am followed by services at 11:00am. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020