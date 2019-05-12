O'NEAL, EDWARD C. Born June 21, 1932 of Miami, Florida went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019. Ed was survived by his daughter Elizabeth Laudato, favorite son-in-law Vinny Laudato, and 3 cherished grandchildren; Alyssa, Vincenzo and Mario. Ed leaves behind a brother, sister, sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends in North Carolina. Ed was surrounded my many neighborhood friends who would do anything for him and loved him dearly. Ed was a Veteran serving in the Army then went on to become a Pilot/Captain for Eastern Airlines. He enjoyed many healthy years in retirement spending time with his friends and travelling to Virginia to visit his grand-children. Memorial services will be held at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel on May 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 12, 2019