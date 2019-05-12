Edward C. O'Neal

Service Information
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
11220 No. Kendall Drive
Miami, FL
33176
(305)-279-6644
Obituary
O'NEAL, EDWARD C. Born June 21, 1932 of Miami, Florida went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019. Ed was survived by his daughter Elizabeth Laudato, favorite son-in-law Vinny Laudato, and 3 cherished grandchildren; Alyssa, Vincenzo and Mario. Ed leaves behind a brother, sister, sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends in North Carolina. Ed was surrounded my many neighborhood friends who would do anything for him and loved him dearly. Ed was a Veteran serving in the Army then went on to become a Pilot/Captain for Eastern Airlines. He enjoyed many healthy years in retirement spending time with his friends and travelling to Virginia to visit his grand-children. Memorial services will be held at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel on May 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 12, 2019
