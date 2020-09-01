Edward Cohn

Cohn, Edward “Eddie” passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. Eddie was born September 20, 1934 in Bronx, New York, the son of David and Ann Cohn. He is survived by his loving wife Joann Ellison, brother Charles Cohn, daughter Beth Cohn (Tony Gomez) and granddaughter Alex Wolfe-Gonzalez, along with three great grandchildren Ethan, Aiden, and Summer and niece Barrie Singer. He is predeceased by his son Howard Cohn and grandson Sam Wolfe. Eddie graduated from Columbia University and relocated to Miami in 1965. Eddie built a successful pharmacy practice as he owned and operated the iconic Lee Ann Drugs on Miami Beach, surviving competition over the years from various chain stores. He retired and sold the business in 2014. Eddie’s sharp wit and humor was his trademark. Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Alzheimer’s Association National Processing Center Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011 Washington’ DC 20090 alz.org