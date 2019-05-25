CUTLER, DR. EDWARD Edward was born to parents Charles and Claire Cutler on April 25, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended Hahnemann School of Medicine in Philadelphia and graduated from the Mayo School of Medicine in Minnesota with a specialty in Cardiology. He moved to Miami, Florida in the early 1950s and practiced medicine at Baptist Hospital of Miami and South Miami Hospital for the better part of 50 years. Edward was a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather and loved to fish, golf and travel with his family. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his sons, Charles (Robyn), Bruce (Kim), Glenn, daughter-in-law, Michelle; and grandchildren, Sari, Jamie, Brandon, Myles, Claire, Juliette, Elle, and Laila. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th St, Doral, FL 33172. Shiva will be held from 1:008:00 PM on Monday, May 27, 2019, and from 4:00- 9:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Jacobs' Residence in Embassy Lakes, Cooper City, FL. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. 305-592-0690
Published in the Miami Herald on May 25, 2019