Edward Daniel Porro, dedicated family man, loyal friend, history enthusiast, and weather encyclopedia passed away on Saturday, March 16th, 2019. Born in Havana, Cuba in 1939, Edward came to the United States in 1961 and lived most of his life in Miami, FL. Known for his love of the seas, he was a graduate of the Cuban Merchant Marines, a sea captain, and committed Vessels Operations Manager at Crowley Maritime Corporation for over 25 years until his retirement in 2009. Edward lived a fruitful and complete life. He was an avid reader and self-made expert of US history. Dedicated to fitness, he earned a black belt in Karate. He exhibited an insatiable curiosity about nature and the world around him, earning a Master Gardener certification from the American Horticultural Society. Still, his greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends. A man of honor and distinction, Edward was the bedrock of his family. He was a constant, never wavering support to all that loved him. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Mercedes; four children Edward, Alberto, Carlos, and Cathy; and seven grandchildren, Isabel, Alexis, Michael, Michael, Matthew, Abigail, and Eleanor. He will be missed by all. As Edward would say, "Onward to bigger and better things." A celebration of Edward's life will be held from 6-11pm at Caballero Rivero Westchester funeral home (8200 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155) on Tuesday, March 19.

8200 BIRD RD

Miami , FL 33155

