Edward Clark passed away on April 18, 2020 in Cookeville, TN. He was born on February 18, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Tennessee Technological University where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering.He furthered his education, earning a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering, with an emphasis on Environmental Engineering, from the University of Massachusetts. Upon graduation from UMass he accepted an offer at Connell Associates in Miami, Florida, where he served as Vice President. He went on to establish his own environmental engineering firm and laboratory, Clark Engineers-Scientists, Inc., with offices in three locations around the state of Florida. After living in Miami for 35 years, he and wife Patricia retired to TN in 2004. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and daughters Carolyn Fox and Janet (David) Chaney, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Hooper Huddleston & Horner in Cookeville, TN is in charge of arrangements.

