Edward Francis Yacovone passed away in his sleep on January 19, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Born in Springfield, MA, in 1948, Ed attended the University of Dayton, then volunteered with the Peace Corps before embarking on a long career with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that took him all over the US and the globe, including many years in Miami. He retired to Key Largo before moving to Texas and later Atlanta to be closer to his family. Ed's ashes will be interred at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Springfield, MA following a Catholic funeral on July 3, 2020. The full obituary is online at https://everloved.com/life-of/edward-yacovone/ If you wish to make a donation, Ed requested that you consider Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org), (stjude.org), or Wildlife SOS (wildlifesos.org).
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 12, 2020