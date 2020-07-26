1/1
Edward G. Knight
KNIGHT, EDWARD G. 83 passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center in Hudson, Florida. Eddie was born in Kingston, Jamaica and had been a resident of South Florida for more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife Alarene of 27 years, daughter Dyanne Knight-Martin of Chicago, Illinois, son Wayne Knight of Orlando, Florida and two grandsons, Jordan and Kyle. Eddie was a graduate of Howard University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later time.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
