FORGOTSON, EDWARD HERMAN Edward passed away on the Fourth of July at 85, after a long illness. Born in Albuquerque, NM, he grew up in Shreveport. LA, received a B.A. from the University of Texas and went on to earn an M.D. with honors from Washington University in St. Louis. Rather than pursue a life in medicine, he returned to the U. of Texas for a J.D., with honors. His first job took him to Washington, DC, where he eventually worked at the White House as Deputy to the Special Assistant for Mental Retardation under President Johnson, working with Eunice and Sargent Shriver. Subsequently, he taught at UCLA, did research for the RAND Corp., and entered into private law practice in Dallas, TX. His law firm sent him back to Washington to lobby oil and gas issues, and he later formed a law firm with Kip O'Neill, son of House Speaker Tip O'Neill, and wrote and played a pivotal role in the passage of the Natural Gas Policy Act of 1978, which he considered his crowning achievement. In 1991 he retired to Santa Fe, NM, married Ann Yerrick Montouri, and together they opened an antique silver gallery. By 2007 the air at 7,500 feet proved too thin for him, and they moved to Miami Beach permanently. He was a member of the American Bar Association, US Supreme Court Bar, State Bars of D.C., California. and Texas. Also Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Omega Alpha (honorary medical society.) Order of the Coif, and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. He is survived by his wife Ann of Miami Beach, daughter Elizabeth Goldberg (Eric,) son Edward Jr. (Jennifer Craig,) both of Bethesda, MD (from a previous marriage,) stepdaughters Kendall Montouri of Palm Beach and Elisabeth Montouri of Miami, granddaughter Juliet Goldberg, grandson Jerome Forgotson. and 3 step-grandchildren.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 9, 2019