Edward "Nate" Johnson

Obituary
Johnson, Edward "Nate" Entered into eternal rest at AMG Specialty Hospital in Zachary, Louisiana on February 28, 2020. Visitation at Christ Episcopal Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am; interment at South Florida National Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Iris Nettles-Pugh(Thomas), Edward Nathaniel Johnson, Jr.(Tina) and Melinda Johnson-Pugh(Ronald); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Gregg Mason Funeral Home
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
