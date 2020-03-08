Johnson, Edward "Nate" Entered into eternal rest at AMG Specialty Hospital in Zachary, Louisiana on February 28, 2020. Visitation at Christ Episcopal Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am; interment at South Florida National Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Iris Nettles-Pugh(Thomas), Edward Nathaniel Johnson, Jr.(Tina) and Melinda Johnson-Pugh(Ronald); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Gregg Mason Funeral Home
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 8, 2020