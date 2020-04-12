Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Edward Leonidas (Ted) Reid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REID, Dr. Edward Leonidas (Ted), passed away at home, holding his wife's hand on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 and 1/2 years, Frances York Reid; his daughter, Deborah J. Reid; sons Wesley Graham Reid (Jodi) and Edward Lance Reid (Dr. Amy); four grandsons, Graham, Blake, Ashton, and Jaden; brother, Nelson Reid; and sister, Mary Grey Morgan. He is predeceased by father Dr. C. Graham Reid; mother, Florence Reid Van Every; stepfather, Philip Lance Van Every; and brother, Graham Reid, Jr. Dr. Reid was born in Philadel-phia, PA on July 28, 1934, moving to Charlotte, NC at age 4. He graduated from Woodberry Forest Preparatory School, Davidson College, and University of Pennsylvania Medical School. The Reids moved to Miami in 1959 for his Internship and Residency at University of Miami Medical School. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Ireland Army Hospital, Fort Knox, KY. He was a Captain, with commendation. In 1966 Dr. Reid returned to academic pursuits as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology at University of Miami Medical School. In 1968, he opened an active practice of Endocrinology in Coral Gables and never retired. He loved his patients and was always available to them. In 2011, he joined the faculty of Florida International University Medical School as a Professor of Endocrinology. Teaching was his passion. Ted spent happy days with his family. Affectionately known to his grandsons as 'Papa', his wise counsel, gentle demeanor, and adventurous spirit made a lasting impression on them. Family trips sailing on the 'Salty Bear', fly fishing, skiing in Montana, growing orchids, listening to beautiful music, traveling the world, and spending time with friends gave him many happy memories. His home was always open for celebrations. He was a member of Riviera Country Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club, Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, St. Philip's Episcopal Church, and Sigma Chi Fraternity. Dr. Reid lived a rich and productive life, influencing all with whom he had contact as a father, friend, physician, mentor, and teacher. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please consider making a donation in his honor to Coral Gables Garden Club or St. Philip's Episcopal Church.

REID, Dr. Edward Leonidas (Ted), passed away at home, holding his wife's hand on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 and 1/2 years, Frances York Reid; his daughter, Deborah J. Reid; sons Wesley Graham Reid (Jodi) and Edward Lance Reid (Dr. Amy); four grandsons, Graham, Blake, Ashton, and Jaden; brother, Nelson Reid; and sister, Mary Grey Morgan. He is predeceased by father Dr. C. Graham Reid; mother, Florence Reid Van Every; stepfather, Philip Lance Van Every; and brother, Graham Reid, Jr. Dr. Reid was born in Philadel-phia, PA on July 28, 1934, moving to Charlotte, NC at age 4. He graduated from Woodberry Forest Preparatory School, Davidson College, and University of Pennsylvania Medical School. The Reids moved to Miami in 1959 for his Internship and Residency at University of Miami Medical School. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Ireland Army Hospital, Fort Knox, KY. He was a Captain, with commendation. In 1966 Dr. Reid returned to academic pursuits as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology at University of Miami Medical School. In 1968, he opened an active practice of Endocrinology in Coral Gables and never retired. He loved his patients and was always available to them. In 2011, he joined the faculty of Florida International University Medical School as a Professor of Endocrinology. Teaching was his passion. Ted spent happy days with his family. Affectionately known to his grandsons as 'Papa', his wise counsel, gentle demeanor, and adventurous spirit made a lasting impression on them. Family trips sailing on the 'Salty Bear', fly fishing, skiing in Montana, growing orchids, listening to beautiful music, traveling the world, and spending time with friends gave him many happy memories. His home was always open for celebrations. He was a member of Riviera Country Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club, Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, St. Philip's Episcopal Church, and Sigma Chi Fraternity. Dr. Reid lived a rich and productive life, influencing all with whom he had contact as a father, friend, physician, mentor, and teacher. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please consider making a donation in his honor to Coral Gables Garden Club or St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close