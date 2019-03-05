Edward Levenstein, 83 passed away on February 28, 2019. Eddie was born on September 30, 1935. "Poppy" was a kind, generous, devoted family man who will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Dorita, loving daughters, Sherri Panter (Mitch), Tracey Romero (Kenny), adoring grandsons Jordan and Zachary Panter, and sister, Shelly Haft (Ted). His family would like to thank The Palace at Kendall for their special love and care and especially Giulia Covella and his favorite CNA, Marta. Eddie wanted those close to him to make a donation to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 5, 2019