GREEN, EDWARD NATHAN, DDS MS Age 90, died July 13, 2019 in Sunbury, OH. He grew up in Valley Stream, New York, the son of pharmacist Neal Green and homemaker and cosmetologist Wanda Green. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Paris, France, where he met his first wife Marcelle Green, who preceded him in death. In 1960, Dr. Green established his endodontics practice in Coral Gables, FL, where he developed, and published work on, hemisection and root amputation techniques. He was considered one of the premier endodontists during his successful dental practice of 45 years. Dr. Green is survived by wife, Dianne Green of Westerville, sister, Charlotte Green Ramsden, and daughters Audrey Camacho, Elisabeth Green, and Annette Tellez who has his grand-children Lisette and Liana Tellez. Ed was greatly loved, and will be truly missed by his family and friends.

