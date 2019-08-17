CONNER, EDWARD S. Edward was born August 24th, 1955 in Miami, FL and was the son of Blair Conner and his wife Mary. He passed away suddenly on August 14th, 2019 at home. He is survived by Barbara, his wife; his parents, and his sister Carol of Salt Lake City, UT. Edward graduated from Norland High School and attended Miami Dade College. He worked for the Miami-Dade County Public Works Department, retiring after 38 years of service. He began work with the Public Works Department as an Engineering Aid. Over the years, receiving promotions until he reached the position of a field supervisor. He worked on many projects ranging from the sea port to all the major arterial highways in Miami-Dade County. Outside of work, Edward had many friends. He always preferred to be called Zed by those he was closest with. Edward had an innumerable amount of life experiences he enjoyed teaching his nephews and step-children. He was predeceased by his brother Andrew by only several weeks. Zed will be remembered by many who worked and played with him. A viewing will be held Monday, August 19th from 6-8pm at the Caballero Rivero Southern Funeral Home located at 15011 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL 33181. A service will begin at 7 pm.

