STAVIS, EDWARD S. Of Brookline, MA. Son of the late William Isadore Stavis and Sophie Stavisky Stavis, born in Boston, MA ,March 1, 1930. Died on Wed March 20, 2019. Loving and devoted Husband of 60 years to Nancy (Pollock) Stavis. Father of Sara Stavis Altman(Stuart) and Emily Stavis (David Polstein). Loving grandfather to Jennifer Altman, Evan Altman (Lucy Kissel), August and Harry Polstein. Devoted Brother of Frederick Stavis and Judy Stavis.Edward graduated from Brandeis University in 1952 as a member of the first class and was also a Fellow at Brandeis. Edward attended graduate school at Harvard University before joining the family Seafood business in 1955. Edward was the President of Stavis Seafoods Inc. for over 50 years and together, Ed and Fred helped shape the face of the seafood industry in Boston and throughout the United States. Edward (Ed), was a widely respected Mentor, Business Partner and Friend to all in the seafood community. Edward enjoyed his residences by the sea in Harwich, MA and Key Biscayne, Fl and his residence by the reservoir in Brookline, MA. He was brilliant and funny and was interested in, and knowledgeable about everything. He was an avid reader of all things literary. Ed also enjoyed swimming in the ocean and he was an ardent philanthropist to many Cultural, Educational and Medical Institutions. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to: The Edward and Nancy Stavis Scholarship Fund at the Heller School of Brandeis University, 415 South St. #035, Waltham, MA 02453. Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors Newton, MA

