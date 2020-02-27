Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Trotter "Tommy" Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. Trotter Horse racing lost one of its gentle giants on Saturday, February 22, when Thomas Edward "Tommy" Trotter passed. Born September 21, 1926 in Louisville, KY, Tommy came from a racing family and started his career in 1945 as a clerk in the Racing office, rising through the ranks to become one of the most famous Racing Secretary's in the country at Churchill Downs, Belmont, Aqueduct, Saratoga, Keeneland, Hialeah, Gulfstream, Monmouth, Delaware, Arlington and Hollywood. Tommy and his wife, Sally, who passed away in 1999, had six children and now have 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Tommy lived in Hallandale, FL, and married Eleanor Gordon in 2014. They both were very active in the Miami charity, "Children's Resources". Viewing 5-7PM on 2-27 at Scarano Funeral Home, 4351 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood. Mass 10AM on 2-28 at St. Matthew Church, 542 Blue Heron Drive in Hallandale. Luncheon at the Hamptons Condo Bldg in Clubhouse at 20281 E. Country Dr, Aventura.

