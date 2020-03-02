Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward V. "Eddie" Woodward. View Sign Service Information Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd. Williamsburg , VA 23188 (757)-565-1141 Visitation 12:00 PM Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd. Williamsburg , VA 23188 View Map Service 1:00 PM Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd. Williamsburg , VA 23188 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WOODWARD, EDWARD V. "EDDIE" Passed away on February 26, 2020 at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, in the presence of his wife and son and the loving staff at the Williamsburg Landing memory support facility. Born on July 27, 1936, the Miami, Florida native was a master electrician and owned and operated Angle Electric Inc., before retiring in 1999. He grew up in the Allapattah section of Miami where he met his wife of 63 years, Shirley Benton Woodward. The two of them both attended Miami Jackson High School in Miami, Florida. After completing his apprenticeship in 1957, Eddie worked as an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union electrician before starting his first electrical contracting company in the early 1970s. He was a member and officer with the National Electrical Contractors Association and he and his wife Shirley remained active with the association for a number of years after his retirement. During his retirement, he served as an electrical inspector for the city of Hialeah Gardens, Florida. In addition to his activities with his professional associations, Eddie was both a Mason and a Shriner. He had a love for automobiles and over the course of his life owned numerous cars. He was a fan of all sports and supported his favorite athletic teams, the Miami Dolphins, the University of Miami Hurricanes, and the Miami Marlins, however, the sport that brought him the most joy was NASCAR automobile racing. Eddie and Shirley moved from south Florida to Tallahassee, Florida in 2012 and then came to Williamsburg, Virginia in 2017 to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Gina Woodward. He is survived by his loving wife and partner, Shirley, his son, Eddie Woodward, and daughter-in-law, Gina Carissimi Woodward, and his sister Rosalie "Sissy" Scruggs. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Warren Woodward, his mother, Mary Woodward, and his brother, Fred Warren Woodward, Jr. Visitation will be Monday, March 2nd at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg beginning at 12pm with the service to follow immediately at 1pm. Online condolences may be shared at

