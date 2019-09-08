The life of Edwin Samuel Stirman was a cosmic trail of adventures that left in its wake a community of broken hearted vagabonds. 39 was not nearly enough trips around the sun for us. He held family close and friends even closer. If you gained passage to his heart, it was a wondrous cavern of nostalgic treasures excavated as tokens of love curated especially for you. A lover of travel, seeker of knowledge, this man lived in a castle of written history, fortified by his love of his family heritage. He surrounded himself in generations of knickknacks and keepsakes that we now sift through and rekindle dormant parts of our minds into golden memories. A soft and sensitive soul, with a mad passion for tracing the unraveling of art in history, this unique man held a wealth of knowledge with every step on his journey. A spritely exuberant student who's quest to seek more led him around the world in escapades of humor and follies that fueled his expeditions. The depth of his knowledge hit its high points at Florida State, University of Austin, and Lorenzo de' Medici Institute in Florence, Italy, which guided him towards the White Cube Gallery in London UK and eventually back home to the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. He found his true calling when he was able to take the marvels of information and share it with his students as a professor of art history at Miami Art institute. Donations in Edwin's memory can be made to https://outofthecloset.org/ Out Of The Closet or
https://antisemitism.uk/?fbclid=IwAR2apztXo4zfsvxtI4LhyyqJqpJ_kTtFfrk_9CutWLUWenVegfe3G0QHBgg
Campaign Against Antisemitism
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 8, 2019